Eknath Shinde speaks to Raj Thackeray

As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues to unfold, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the recent political situation in the state, confirmed MNS leader on Monday.
The MNS leader further said that Shinde spoke to Raj Thackeray over the phone twice and also enquired about his health.
“Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health,” an MNS leader confirmed.
