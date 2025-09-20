Delhi Public School Kamptee Road Hosts DELMUN 7.0 with Record-Breaking Participation

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) Kamptee Road, Nagpur, successfully hosted the seventh edition of its flagship Model United Nations conference, DELMUN 7.0, attracting an unprecedented participation of over 1,100 delegates from schools and colleges across the city. With this milestone, DELMUN has cemented its position as one of the largest and most prestigious MUN conferences in Central India.

This year’s conference was held under the inspiring theme “Soar with Purpose, Speak with Power”, offering a dynamic platform for young leaders to engage in thought-provoking debates, enhance critical thinking, and embrace the spirit of diplomacy.

A total of 20 committees simulated diverse agendas ranging from global political and economic challenges to specialised historical and crisis situations. Topics included freedom of speech, artificial intelligence governance, global terrorism, and de-dollarisation, alongside high-stakes crisis simulations such as World War III and the 1857 uprising. Each agenda challenged delegates to conduct in-depth research, deliberate diplomatically, and propose innovative solutions to complex world issues.

The grand opening ceremony was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Vijay Pratap Tiwari, Head of the Department of Law at Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he emphasized the role of diplomacy in fostering global cooperation and encouraged students to embrace dialogue as a tool for peacebuilding.

Ms. Yogeeta Umalkar, Principal of DPS Kamptee Road, welcomed the distinguished gathering and highlighted the importance of DELMUN as a transformative experience that nurtures leadership, collaboration, and confidence among students.

The conference also received the virtual presence of Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, who extended her heartfelt wishes and applauded the dedication of students and staff in making DELMUN 7.0 a memorable success. Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, sent her warm greetings, commending the vibrant participation and urging students to uphold the values of unity and constructive dialogue. Mr. Indrajeet Parganiha, Bursar of DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, was also present, extending his support to the event.

Over the two-day conference, delegates are set to showcase exceptional debating and diplomatic skills, working collaboratively to draft resolutions and propose actionable strategies. Beyond the debates, the event was enriched with cultural performances, interactive activities, and a high-energy performance by the school band “Cosmic Rhythm”, which added vibrancy and youthful energy to the occasion.

With its scale, diversity, and spirit of intellectual engagement, DELMUN 7.0 has set a new benchmark for Model United Nations conferences in Nagpur, leaving an indelible mark on the city’s academic and cultural landscape.