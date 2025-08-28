IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in Vidarbha till August 29

Nagpur: Monsoon rains welcomed the arrival of Lord Ganesh in Nagpur as widespread light to moderate rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening. After a subdued activity, monsoon revived across Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in east Vidarbha from August 27 to 29. Several areas in Nagpur district have been placed under heavy rain alert, while showers are expected in west Vidarbha, particularly Akola district. The Weather Department explained that the renewed activity is linked to a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a trough line extending up to Vidarbha. This system is drawing in moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, increasing rainfall prospects across central India.

With the return of active monsoon conditions, the IMD has advised citizens and local authorities to remain on alert. The likelihood of heavy showers in urban areas such as Nagpur raises the risk of waterlogging and traffic disruptions. District administrations have been urged to take precautionary measures in view of the forecast.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature crossed the 32 degrees Celsius mark in Nagpur city. Lack of clouds increased humidity which in turn put citizens in discomfort. In last 36 hours, Gadchiroli received the highest 63.4 mm rainfall followed by Akola (25.1 mm), Chandrapur (21 mm), Brahmapuri (17.6 mm), Gondia (14 mm), and Nagpur (1.4 mm).

Despite showers throughout the day, devotees thronged to bring home idols with unmatched enthusiasm across the city on Wednesday. The overcast sky, alternating between soft drizzles and sharp downpours, could barely overshadow the joy of Ganesh sthapana, and the streets remained full for the majority of the time. The streets and key squares across the city, especially in Mahal and Chitar Oli, pulsated with chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ as families and mandals carried idols home, determined to give their beloved deity a grand welcome.

The day began on a rain-soaked note, with umbrellas dotting the streets and clay idols shielded under plastic sheets from sudden downpours. Yet, the festive mood was unmistakable. Dhol-tasha troupes played with a vigour that rose above the thunder, while children splashed through puddles, clutching miniature idols wrapped securely in polythene.

In Chitar Oli, the heart of Nagpur’s idol-making industry, wet streets glistened as devotees waded through muddy water in slippers, their enthusiasm undimmed by the weather. Stalls selling flowers, coconuts, and puja material reported brisk business, even if the morning rush for smaller household idols appeared thinner than usual.