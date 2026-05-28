Nagpur is reeling under an intense heatwave after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red Alert’ for May 28, warning residents about severe heat conditions across the city and several districts of Vidarbha.

According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Nagpur along with Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Washim on Thursday. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at isolated places in these districts.

The IMD further issued an Orange Alert for Bhandara, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal due to continuing extreme heat conditions.

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Nagpur Temperature Nears 46°C

Vidarbha continued to sizzle on Wednesday with multiple districts recording temperatures above 44°C. Brahmapuri emerged as the hottest location in the region with a maximum temperature of 46.6°C.

Other major temperature readings included:

Nagpur – 45.7°C

Gondia – 45.2°C

Wardha – 45.0°C

Amravati – 45.0°C

Bhandara – 44.8°C

Chandrapur – 44.8°C

Gadchiroli – 44.6°C

Akola – 44.3°C

Yavatmal – 44.0°C

Washim – 43.2°C

Buldhana – 41.3°C

Several districts including Akola, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha also recorded minimum temperatures above 30°C, making nights unusually hot and uncomfortable.

Relief Likely From May 29

The Weather Department has predicted a gradual change in wind patterns across Vidarbha from May 29 onwards. Due to this shift, maximum temperatures may dip by around 2–3°C over the next few days.

However, temperatures are expected to remain above 40°C in most districts. The IMD also stated that pre-monsoon activities are likely to increase in the evenings, bringing temporary relief through thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Advisory for Citizens During Heatwave

Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping outdoors during afternoon hours unless necessary. Citizens are also urged to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing and take precautions against heatstroke and dehydration.

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