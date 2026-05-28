DCP Annapurna Singh Launches Big Crackdown in Nagpur, 87 Criminals Face Action

Nagpur: In a strong law-and-order crackdown soon after taking charge in Nagpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Annapurna Singh launched a major preventive action drive against habitual offenders across several sensitive areas of the city.

Under the operation conducted by the Nagpur City Police, preventive action was taken against 87 known criminals involved in assault cases, property-related crimes and illegal liquor activities.

The drive was carried out in areas falling under Yashodharanagar, Kalamna, Pardi, Wathoda and Bhandewadi police station limits.

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Preventive Orders Issued Under BNSS

Police officials said the action was taken using powers under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Acting as Special Executive Magistrate, DCP Annapurna Singh issued preventive orders against the accused to maintain peace and public order in vulnerable zones.

As part of the operation, the accused individuals have been prohibited from remaining within their respective police station limits from 2:30 am on May 27 till midnight of May 29.

Maximum Action in Yashodharanagar

According to official figures released by police:

39 criminals from Yashodharanagar

13 from Kalamna

9 from Pardi

10 from Wathoda

16 from Bhandewadi

faced preventive action during the special drive.

Police sources stated that the crackdown was initiated to prevent possible disturbances and strengthen law enforcement presence in crime-sensitive areas of East Nagpur.

The swift action by newly posted DCP Annapurna Singh is being seen as a strong message against criminal activities in Zone 5.

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