Cobra Rescued from SBI Manish Nagar Branch in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a startling incident, a cobra was rescued from the State Bank of India branch at Manish Nagar in Nagpur on Wednesday. Snake sightings have increased in open plots, riverbanks, bushy areas, and newly developed residential zones.

The incident came to light early in the morning when bank staff member Harish Solanki opened the premises and noticed the reptile sitting inside a cabin. Panic spread among employees, and a crowd gathered outside the branch. Harish promptly contacted the Help for Animal Welfare Association, and Sarpamitra (snake rescuers) Ashish Rahekawad and Nilesh Ramteke rushed to the spot. By the time they arrived, the two-and-a-half-foot-long cobra had taken refuge under a chair.

The experienced rescuers safely captured the snake, and released it into a nearby forest. Their swift response not only ensured the safety of bank staff but also helped dispel fear and superstitions around snakes. The Help for Animal Welfare Association is regularly rescuing and releasing snakes back into the wild.

While working in fields, wear long boots. Dispose of unused items around homes or compounds. Maintain cleanliness and remove overgrown plants and shrubs. Cover drainage pipes with mesh. Avoid sleeping on the floor without sealing door gaps. Use a torch when stepping out at night. Store footwear at elevated positions. Most importantly, do not attempt to handle snakes without proper training, as it can prove fatal.