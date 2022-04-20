An eye-opener: Time and Tide, wait for none…

Advertisement

Time is life’s greatest leveller, for we all have been allotted the same 24 hours in a day. But, it’s how one decides to make a great life out of it, rather than squandering it away. The majority of us try to lead lives, as if we have an infinite period to live. Hence, we put our passions, our dreams, our hidden desires at hold while attending to the routine, daily emergencies.

This is thus a definite recipe for a life full of regrets. We are all mortal, and death is one certain certainty. So stop taking life for granted, as if its inexhaustible. Pursue your passions, commit yourself to effective time management. Develop an awareness for it. Realize it’s value. Try and invest it in deeds that truly count and stop wasting it on some mundane many.

Concentrate on those vital fews. Spend your time upon fulfilment, creative growth, joy in living.

Do not work for money, work for meaning. Time awaits none.

Advertisement

–Jayshree Mitra

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement