Video: Fire engulfs Indus Paper Boat on Amaravati road

Nagpur:A major fire broke out at Indus Paper Boat company, near Khairi village, Bazargaon on Amravati road on Monday evening. This is the third such incident reported at the firm — manufacturer of tissue paper and toilet paper roll — in last two years.

The company came into existence in 1993 and the present director is Manoj Pachesiya who is based in Bangalore.

According to sources, fire started when the raw material stored in tin shed caught fire. The Fire Emergency Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received a call at around 5 pm. Acting swiftly on the inputs, Fire Officials rushed to the spot. Besides, trying to control the fire, the Fire Officials are working hard to avoid spread of the fire to adjoining production area, which might result in heavy financial as well as environmental loss.

It is pertinent to mention that fire incident is an yearly event in this company from last two years. This is the third incident. While the company has only one fire hydrant system with water tank and a pump, heavy wind spread the fire which could not be controlled by the staff and workers of the company.

Initially, two Fire Tenders from NMC were dispatched along with one Fire Tender each from Kamleshwar and Wadi Nagar Parishad. Fire Officals are still working hard to control the fire.



