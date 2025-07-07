Illegal mahua liquor dens busted in Hingna area on dry day; four held

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor trade, the Crime Branch team of Nagpur Police raided the Pardhi settlement in Chandrapur Rithi Gram Panchayat, Hingna area, on a dry day on Sunday and destroyed several illegal Mahua liquor distilleries. The operation led to the arrest of four accused, including a woman.

During the raid, the police seized illegal Mahua liquor, Mahua flowers in a fermented state, mobile phones, vehicles, and other equipment, all worth approximately Rs 2 lakh, officials confirmed.

The Nagpur Police have recently intensified their special drive against those involved in the production and sale of illegal Mahua liquor. Acting on a tip-off that large-scale illegal distillation was underway in the Pardhi settlement of Hingna, a team from Crime Branch Unit 1 conducted the raid.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Pawar, Anita Pawar, Nikesh Bawane, and Rajesh Bawane. According to police, the illegal liquor dens were openly operating in the front yards of several houses in the settlement.

In addition, Nikesh Bawane and Rajesh Bawane were caught red-handed while transporting Mahua liquor on a motorcycle.

The police recovered Mahua liquor worth Rs 25,000, around 1,000 litres of fermented Mahua flowers, plastic cans, over half a dozen drums, and a two-wheeler, with the total seized material valued at around Rs 2 lakh.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections at the Hingna Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway.