12-yr old boy dies after fall from sixth floor in Kalamna, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a tragic incident reported from Pawan Nagar under Kalamna Police Station in Nagpur, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the sixth floor of his building while trying to escape a stray dog.

The boy, identified as Jayesh Ravindra Bokade, lived at Plot No. 503, Dev Heights, and was playing with a friend around 4 pm on July 6, Sunday, when the incident occurred.

As Jayesh was heading back home, a stray dog started barking at him on the stairway. In panic, he tried to flee up the stairs but lost balance and accidentally fell through a common window shaft on the sixth floor. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Bhavani Hospital in Pardi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kalamna Police have registered a case of accidental death based on the medical officer’s report. Further investigation is underway.