Illegal Hookah Parlours Busted at Shosha Café and The Hub in Nagpur’s Operation Thunder

Nagpur: In a decisive crackdown under “Operation Thunder,” the Nagpur City Police, led by Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal, conducted surprise raids on two illegal hookah parlours — Shosha in Gokulpeth and The Hub in Sadar.

During the raids, officers discovered hookah pots being openly served to customers, despite a complete ban on public hookah consumption in Nagpur. At The Hub, the police also uncovered unauthorized structural modifications. Both venues were immediately sealed, and all hookah-related materials were seized. Identities of the customers present were recorded, and further investigations are ongoing.

Police emphasized the serious health risks associated with shisha (hookah) use. Studies indicate that an hour-long hookah session can expose users to the equivalent smoke of over 100 cigarettes, containing dangerous levels of nicotine, carbon monoxide, and carcinogens — particularly harmful to youth.

Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal issued a firm warning:

“No one is above the law. Our action against illegal and hazardous establishments will continue under Operation Thunder.”

He also appealed to citizens to avoid addictive habits and support the police in creating a safer, healthier Nagpur.