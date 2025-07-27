BhanuTai Gadkari Memorial Diagnostic Centre Inaugurated in Nagpur: A Milestone in Affordable Healthcare

Advertisement



Nagpur:In a significant step towards making quality healthcare accessible to all, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Late BhanuTai Gadkari Memorial Diagnostic Centre in Nagpur, hailing it as a “milestone in the field of diagnostic healthcare.” The centre has been set up under the BhanuTai Gadkari Rural Development Institute at Kamal Chowk, Lashkaribagh.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who spearheaded the initiative in memory of his late mother, presided over the function. The event also witnessed the presence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“A Symbol of Service and Sensitivity in Healthcare” – CM Fadnavis

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Fadnavis said,

“In the field of healthcare, service must be accompanied by empathy — and Nitinji embodies both. This centre, envisioned by him in his mother’s name, will stand as a landmark for public health services in Maharashtra.”

He emphasized that this state-of-the-art centre was a significant leap in providing high-end diagnostics at affordable costs, particularly for underprivileged citizens. He added that going forward, the government aims to build a healthcare network within a 3-kilometre radius in every urban and semi-urban area and affirmed that Maharashtra would become a leader in healthcare infrastructure over the next four years.

The Chief Minister also hinted at a new upcoming scheme for expensive treatments related to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, and called for expanded implementation of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

“Inspired by My Mother’s Blessings” – Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, visibly emotional, credited his mother’s values for the initiative:

“Everything I have been able to do is due to my mother’s blessings and her teachings. She instilled in me the value of serving the poor and the underprivileged. Since my early days as an MLA, I’ve facilitated thousands of heart surgeries for those in need.”

He reaffirmed that the centre was not a commercial venture, but a service-oriented initiative meant to bring cutting-edge diagnostic services within reach of common citizens.

Gadkari also urged CM Fadnavis to include treatments for Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia, and Bone Marrow conditions under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

India’s First Fully ‘Made in India’ Diagnostic Centre

Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director of AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone), revealed that the BhanuTai Gadkari Centre is the first diagnostic facility in India where every medical device, including MRI and CT machines, is Made in India.

He said,

“This is a proud moment. Until now, most hospitals imported machines costing ₹6 crores or more. Today, we produce similar quality machines for ₹2 crores, and we even export them.”

Dr. Sharma emphasized that such initiatives reduce the nation’s dependency on imports, helping to curb the ₹64,000 crore medical device import bill.

“Fulfilling Swami Vivekananda’s Vision” – Swami Raghavendra Ji

President of Ramkrishna Math, Swami Raghavendra Ji, remarked:

“When Swami Vivekananda met Jamsetji Tata in the U.S., he encouraged him to bring modern technology to India for domestic production. This diagnostic centre is a true embodiment of that vision.” “A Noble Act of Compassion” – Bhante Anand Thera

Bhante Anand Thera, General Secretary of Mahabodhi Society, highlighted the spiritual significance:

“Lord Buddha said that health is the greatest gift. With this initiative, Nitinji has truly honored his mother and her values. This centre will be a hub of positive energy and service.”

Several individuals were felicitated for their contributions to establishing the diagnostic centre, including former corporator Prabhakar Yewale, healthcare contributors Santosh Yadav, Pyare Khan, Ambadas Deshmukh, Dr. Viral Kamdar, and key team members from AMTZ and Sequoia Healthcare.

Others recognized included Sai Kiran, Abhishek Sirsikar, Minal Marawar, Deepti Chauhan, Farid Ali, Barnali Hazarika (AMTZ), and industry leaders such as Vishwanathan (Sequoia), Ajit Mishra (Diacare), Vivek Tiwari (Truworth), Suresh Vazirani (Transasia), and Sudhir Saxena (Literary Scholar for Healthcare).

The initiative was driven by dedicated efforts from Ramesh Mankar, Dr. Rajeev Potdar, Nikhil Gadkari, Sarang Gadkari, Avinash Ghushe, Atul Mandalekar, Shrikant Gadkari, Kawdu Zade, Hemant Gadkari, and Sanjay Tekade.

Key Features of the Diagnostic Centre

Built-Up Area: 6,000 sq. ft.

6,000 sq. ft. Fully Air-Conditioned facility with spacious waiting areas

facility with spacious waiting areas Paperless Operations with high-capacity servers

with high-capacity servers Trained Technical Staff

All machines Made in India

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging):

1.5 Tesla, 16-channel, high-end imaging

MUSIC technology for fast scans without compromising image quality

CT Scan (Computed Tomography):

Designed for large-bodied patients

Chest scans completed in just 6 seconds

Certified by BIS, AERB, and CDSCO

Digital X-Ray:

High-quality digital imaging

Dialysis Unit:

5 advanced dialysis machines

The inauguration of the BhanuTai Gadkari Memorial Diagnostic Centre marks a transformative step in making premium healthcare accessible and affordable, blending compassion with innovation — a fitting tribute to the legacy of service inspired by Late BhanuTai Gadkari.