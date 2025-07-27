Pistol in Hand Luggage: Ex-BJP Leader Held at Nagpur Airport, Sent to PCR

Advertisement



Nagpur: A former BJP leader was taken into custody on Saturday night after security personnel at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport discovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges in his bag during routine screening.

The accused has been identified as Arun Shrikrishna Poradh (33), a resident of Swapnil Nagar, Yavatmal. He was arrested by Sonegaon Police under the Arms Act and produced before the court, which remanded him to two days of police custody for further investigation.

Arun, a former State Vice-President of the BJP’s ST Cell, is currently involved in the dal mill business. He was reportedly travelling to Delhi for a business-related meeting when he was stopped by CISF jawans at the security checkpoint.

Upon questioning, the accused claimed that he had bought the weapon from a friend for self-protection due to threats related to financial dealings. He also stated that he had applied for a firearm license, which was not granted, and claimed to have forgotten to remove the pistol from his bag before travelling.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the weapon, including when and from whom it was acquired.

Police sources revealed that Arun has prior criminal history, including cases related to violation of the election code of conduct and cheque dishonour.

The matter is under active investigation.