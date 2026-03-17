Rs 5 lakh cash stolen from woman’s house in Ambazari

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Nagpur: A case of theft involving Rs 5 lakh in cash has been reported under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station.

The complainant, Ritika Rakesh Jaiswal (26), originally from Yavatmal and currently residing on rent in Ramnagar, Nagpur, along with her friend Riya, is employed as a Design Manager at “Live Space” private firm.

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According to the complaint, Jaiswal had kept Rs 5 lakh in cash inside the locker of a wooden cupboard in her room. However, when she checked the locker around 12:10 am on March 15, 2026, the cash was found missing.

Police suspect that an unknown accused stole the amount between 10:00 am on March 13 and 12:10 am on March 15.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against an unidentified accused under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by PSI Rameshwar Jadhav of Ambazari Police Station. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, and further investigation is in progress.

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