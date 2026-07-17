Illegal Hookah Parlour Busted in Sadar, 9 Booked

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Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on illegal hookah parlours, the Sadar Police raided Down Town Hookah Parlour at Booty Compound, Mount Road, and registered a case against nine persons, including the operator, an employee, and seven customers.

Police said the establishment was allegedly operating without the required government permission and was serving hookah containing prohibited tobacco products.

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Raid Based on Specific Information

Acting on credible information, Sadar Police conducted a late-night raid at the hookah parlour. The sudden operation created panic among those present, following which police detained everyone at the premises for questioning.

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During the investigation, officials found that the parlour did not possess the mandatory licence or government approval to operate.

Operator, Employee and Customers Booked

Based on the findings, police registered a case against:

Gaurav Bokde – Parlour operator

Paresh Madan Sorte – Employee

Seven customers allegedly consuming hookah at the premises

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the law for operating an illegal hookah parlour and supplying prohibited tobacco products.

₹1.58 Lakh Worth of Material Seized

During the raid, police seized articles worth approximately ₹1.58 lakh, including:

Hookah sets

Flavoured tobacco products

Electronic equipment

Other hookah-related materials

The seized items have been taken into custody as evidence.

Crackdown to Continue

Nagpur Police said the drive against illegal hookah parlours and the unlawful sale of tobacco products will continue across the city. Officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against establishments violating government regulations.

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