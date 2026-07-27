Illegal Hookah Service Busted at Nagpur Bar, Two Booked

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Nagpur: Ambazari Police conducted a midnight raid at Rhythm & Wine Bar and Restaurant (Tamasha) on Ramnagar Main Road after receiving information that customers were allegedly being served flavoured hookah on the premises. The bar’s owner and manager have been booked in connection with the case.

The raid was carried out in the early hours of Monday (July 27) between 1:20 am and 2:00 am. During the operation, police seized four hookah pots, four pipes, four containers of flavoured hookah material, and a CCTV DVR, with the total value of the seized property estimated at ₹8,000.

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According to police, the investigation indicated that customers were allegedly being provided hookah services inside the establishment.

An FIR (Crime No. 324/2026) has been registered at Ambazari Police Station against Hemant Rajkumar Gurbaxani (33) and Brijesh Brij Prasad Pal (36). They have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

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The raid has once again highlighted concerns over the alleged operation of illegal hookah services under the guise of bars despite ongoing enforcement drives. The incident has also renewed calls for stricter monitoring and wider inspections of similar establishments across Nagpur.

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