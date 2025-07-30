Daylight heist: Rs 25 lakh stolen from parked SUV in Sadar, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a daring broad-daylight robbery, an unidentified thief made off with Rs 25 lakh in cash from a parked car near Shriram Towers in Sadar, Nagpur, on Tuesday afternoon.

The money belonged to Firoze Siddiqui, a resident of Friends Colony and owner of multiple petrol pumps in Nagpur. Police said Siddiqui had collected the cash from his Kamptee-based petrol pump on Sunday, and was en route to deposit it in a bank after visiting another outlet in Lakadganj on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., Siddiqui parked his Toyota Fortuner on the roadside near Shriram Towers and stepped into the building to meet a friend, leaving the bag full of cash on the front passenger seat of the locked vehicle. When he returned about an hour later, he found the car’s left window broken and the cash missing. Siddiqui immediately informed the police. Senior Police Inspector Manish Thakre from Sadar Police Station and his team quickly reached the spot. “It seems like someone who had knowledge about the cash followed Siddiqui and targeted the car. The robbery appears to be planned,” said PI Thakre.

Surprisingly, there was no CCTV footage available from the location, which has raised questions. Police are investigating why the car was parked in an area without CCTV coverage, especially when such a large amount of cash was inside. A case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Police are also checking if anyone close to Siddiqui or his staff might have known about his movements and the cash collection. As of now, the robber remains unidentified and is on the run.