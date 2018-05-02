IIM Nagpur Conducts Illume 4.0 – Industry-Academia Interaction Event

Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) successfully conducted the latest edition of its industry-academia interaction event – ILLUME 4.0. The event, conducted annually to facilitate dialogue between industry practitioners, students and academics, was comprised of a leadership session followed by a CEO session by eminent leaders from industries asdiverse as automobiles, finance, and sports.

Held on Saturday, January 18th at the Le Meridien in Nagpur, the event was inaugurated by IIMN Director Prof LS Murty, Mr Vaibhav Dange, Member, IIMN Board of Governors, and Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. Prof Murty then addressed the students, appreciating the student initiative and talking about how industry-academic amalgamation leads to the creation of cycles of knowledge building. He stated that the spirit

of Illume was true to the Institute motto of satyam cha swadhyayapravachane cha, that is, it enables a spirited journey towards truth through individual reflection and collective discourse.

Mr. Vaibhav Dange, Advisor to Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt of India, addressed the students by emphasizing on the importance of industry-institute interaction and how it serves to enrich the learning experience. He exhorted the students to make the best of such opportunities by quoting, “It doesn’t matter where you came from, what matters the most is where you want to go.”

Commencing the leadership session, Mr. Sudarshan Venu discussed how urban landscapes were transforming, with respect to changing technologies, consumer behavior, and evolving business models. His session also focused on the need to embrace change in order to evolve,and how a can-do spirit is the answer to impediments that managers often face. The presentation evolved into an open discussion in which Mr Venu answered a number of questions by the attendees on areas such as human resource management, catering to new demographics, and overcoming inertia to bring in new initiatives in the company.

In the CEO session, Mr. Amit Saxena, founder and CMD, eKosh Finance, discussed social sustainability and how corporate objectives need to be aligned with the same. Following his address, Mr. Ish Anand, CEO at HTC Sports Pvt Ltd, advised that it is vital to evolve and stay relevant in this rapidly changing world. He stated that financial viability is key to Further details about the Institute can be obtained by contacting the IIMN Communication and

sustainability.

A panel discussion with Mr Saxena and Mr Anand, moderated by IIMN faculty member Prof Atul Pathak, touched upon various aspects of management, including the need for an entrepreneurial bent of mind among managers. The discussion was also followed by a Q&A session with the students, which concluded the fourth edition of Illume.