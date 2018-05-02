Nirbhaya style gangrape in Kamptee rocks Nagpur

Nagpur: The horrifying saga of sexual extremism against women continues as another frightful incident has rocked Nagpur! A minor girl was on Tuesday allegedly thrashed, looted and gangraped by three accused who found the victim and her friend at an isolated spot near Lucky Farmhouse off Ranala-Bhilgaon road under New Kamptee police station. Cops have arrested the three accused, after launching a quick manhunt. All are reportedly minor.

Reminiscent of the frightul Delhi’s Nirbhaya rape case, the girl was allegedly tormented before subjecting to the gangrape.

Police sources said that the girl was akin to the minor boy residing in Kalamna area, both students of class 11th. The boy had reportedly went to the girl’s house to fetch a textbook on Tuesday. In the meantime, they went out for some work and took time off at the said spot on Ranala-Bhilgaon road.

Between 7.30 pm and 8 pm, the three accused happened to come around and started beating both the boy and girl with belt. They snatched away their money and mobile phones. One of them then made sexual advances towards the girl and then raped her. Later other two boys also took turn in raping her.

The victim’s friend was continuously pleading to spare them but the accused refused to budge. When the boy tried to stop them he was beaten black and blue with the belt. They even beat the girl too and fled the spot.

The victims first reached Kalamna police station from where they were sent to New Kamptee police station as the spot falls under the latter.

The police swung into action and tried to get hold of the accused. The cops learnt about three accused in the area and they soon took them into police custody. Upon strict interrogation, the trio admitted to have committed the crime. Following their admission, the trio were taken into custody. The accused are involved in series of robberies in the areas. They reside in Baba Abdul Shah Dargah area and often loot the couple and commuters at isolated place.

Police have registered the case of gangrape, robbery and various other sections upon the complaint of the victims.

Meanwhile, DCP Nilotpal and ACP Bansod also reached New Kamptee police station after being informed about the crime. Police officials have ordered to strictly probe the case and also provide medical assistance to the survivor and her friend. Sources said that a police team has also reached the spot on Wednesday afternoon.