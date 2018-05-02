IIM Nagpur, CIRT sign MoU for industry-oriented transport management

Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) for generating industry-oriented knowledge in transport management and boosting work capacity. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

The MoU paves way for collaboration in the areas of training, research, consulting and outreach in the domain of transport management and skill development. The IIMN has been appointed for carrying out this job. The MoU contains goals for increasing capacity in transport sector and enhancement of production.

The MoU signing programme was also attended by Tech Mahindra’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C P Gurnani, IIMN Director Dr Bhimaraya Metri, CIRT Director Dr Rajendra B Saner Patil and NHAI Consultant Vaibhav Dange.

The IIMN-CIRT MoU will open new avenues in development of automobile hub in the country’s transport sector. Both the institutions will play a vital role in creating skill development and talent among the new generation. Signing of the MoU will benefit the entire Maharahstra State. This is a golden opportunity for IIMN and CIRT in achieving the goals contained in MoU. The MoU would result in setting new benchmarks in transport management by way of impactful, quality engagement and research, joint programmes and knowledge sharing opportunities between the two institutions, the senior officials of both the institutions.