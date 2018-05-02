Third Covid wave could hit Maharashtra in 2-4 weeks: Task Force

The third Covid-19 wave could hit Maharashtra within the next two to four weeks, the state task force has warned in a grim reminder for the state which was battered by the second wave of the pandemic.

The task force, however, said children would not be affected as much as those in lower middle-class clusters that havent been exposed to the virus so far.

The predictions were made in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Times of India reported, with data pointing to the fact that the total number of cases in the third wave could be double of those in the second wave, with active cases reaching eight lakh.

It is also expected that 10 per cent of the cases could come from children or young adults, a phenomenon also seen in the first two waves.