    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 17th, 2021

    Third Covid wave could hit Maharashtra in 2-4 weeks: Task Force

    The third Covid-19 wave could hit Maharashtra within the next two to four weeks, the state task force has warned in a grim reminder for the state which was battered by the second wave of the pandemic.

    The task force, however, said children would not be affected as much as those in lower middle-class clusters that havent been exposed to the virus so far.

    The predictions were made in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Times of India reported, with data pointing to the fact that the total number of cases in the third wave could be double of those in the second wave, with active cases reaching eight lakh.

    It is also expected that 10 per cent of the cases could come from children or young adults, a phenomenon also seen in the first two waves.

    Trending In Nagpur
    IIM Nagpur, CIRT sign MoU for industry-oriented transport management
    IIM Nagpur, CIRT sign MoU for industry-oriented transport management
    SBI Branch Manager, another man robbed by cyber crooks in city
    SBI Branch Manager, another man robbed by cyber crooks in city
    सीसी रोड फेज-2 : बोगस रिपोर्ट तैयार कर आयुक्त को सौंपी जाँच समिति ने
    सीसी रोड फेज-2 : बोगस रिपोर्ट तैयार कर आयुक्त को सौंपी जाँच समिति ने
    Prof. Kriplani Felicitated by Governor as Mental health corona warrior
    Prof. Kriplani Felicitated by Governor as Mental health corona warrior
    फुटाला दर्शक दीर्घा का कार्य तेज गती से शुरु
    फुटाला दर्शक दीर्घा का कार्य तेज गती से शुरु
    बाबुलबन मैदान का होगा सौन्दर्यीकरण : महापौर
    बाबुलबन मैदान का होगा सौन्दर्यीकरण : महापौर
    Two chain-snatchers nabbed by Sonegaon police
    Two chain-snatchers nabbed by Sonegaon police
    Constable commits suicide at his home in Mankapur
    Constable commits suicide at his home in Mankapur
    ED conducts searches on two CA’s in Nagpur
    ED conducts searches on two CA’s in Nagpur
    Nagpur: Cops book Afghan man on suspicion of sharing link with Taliban
    Nagpur: Cops book Afghan man on suspicion of sharing link with Taliban
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145