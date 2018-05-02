Gadkari releases ‘Stress Management Special’ in city

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari released ‘Stress Management Special’ published by Swasthya Vatika Patrika edited by Dr Gurmukh Mamtani in the city recently. Dr Mamtani is also Director of city-based G Kumar Arogyadham.

Gadkari, onthe occasion, appreciated the Ayurvedic treatment of Covid-19 patients by Dr Mamtani couple during the pandemic. Dr Mamtani informed Gadkari that Swasthya Vatika’s three special issues – Covid, Immunity and Stress Management – for protection from coronavirus. He further said that good results were witnessed due to Ayurvedic treatment method and the immunity booster kadha developed for post-Covid patients.

Dr Mamtani said that Swasthya Vatika Patrika has completed a journey of 15 years. “Till to date, 61 issues of the Patrika have been published. The Stress Management Special focuses on stress-related diseases, Covidsomnia, increase in oxygen level by Ayurvedic remedies, steps for making lungs strong, stress management, useful diet during mental stress, Yoga and Ayurvedic treatment, Pranayam benefits, proper food that helps stress-free lifestyle, and other steps for a healthy life.

The Swasthya Vatika is available with prominent book vendors for Rs 40 only. It is also available online www.swasthyavatika.com and Swasthya Vatika Android App. Interested people can also obtain it from G Kumar Arogyadham, Jaripatka, Nagpur (Phone No. 0712-2645600, 0264, 2647600).