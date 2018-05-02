“IGNOU Exams starting from December 2nd”

The Term End Examination for December, 2019 of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is will be commencing from 2nd December, 2019 and will conclude on 3rd January, 2020.

The University has established 825 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 107 centres in Jail for jail inmates.

Hall Tickets (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 639440 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in. The students may download the Hall Tickets from the University website and appear in the examination.

The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.

Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University/Govt. during the Examination. Mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Separate Hall tickets shall be issued to the students of BCA and MCA for Term End practicals. Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of December, 2019 for their practical examinations. For BLISc. (Library Science) all Theory Examination Centres are not activated for the conduct of Practical Examination. Under Nagpur Region, BLIS practical exams will be held at Nagpur examination centre (1607).

Ten examination Centres are activated under Nagpur Regional Centre at various places like Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Nanded, Pandarkavada (Yavatmal district), Central Prisons at Nagpur and Amravati are also examination centres for the student prisoners in the respective Jails.

For effective conduction of examinations, IGNOU Nagpur Regional Centre conducted One day Orientation Programme for all the Examination Superintendents of the Region. They were explained about the procedures, do’s and dont’s of examination conduction. Senior Experts like retired Principals etc are appointed as Observers at various examination centres.