Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Nov 30th, 2019

“IGNOU Exams starting from December 2nd”

The Term End Examination for December, 2019 of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is will be commencing from 2nd December, 2019 and will conclude on 3rd January, 2020.

The University has established 825 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 107 centres in Jail for jail inmates.

Hall Tickets (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 639440 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in. The students may download the Hall Tickets from the University website and appear in the examination.

The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.

Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University/Govt. during the Examination. Mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Separate Hall tickets shall be issued to the students of BCA and MCA for Term End practicals. Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of December, 2019 for their practical examinations. For BLISc. (Library Science) all Theory Examination Centres are not activated for the conduct of Practical Examination. Under Nagpur Region, BLIS practical exams will be held at Nagpur examination centre (1607).

Ten examination Centres are activated under Nagpur Regional Centre at various places like Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Nanded, Pandarkavada (Yavatmal district), Central Prisons at Nagpur and Amravati are also examination centres for the student prisoners in the respective Jails.

For effective conduction of examinations, IGNOU Nagpur Regional Centre conducted One day Orientation Programme for all the Examination Superintendents of the Region. They were explained about the procedures, do’s and dont’s of examination conduction. Senior Experts like retired Principals etc are appointed as Observers at various examination centres.

Happening Nagpur
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
Nagpur Crime News
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Maharashtra News
रामटेक नगर परिषदेने लावलेला स्वच्छता उपभोगता शुल्क रद्द करण्याची मागणी
रामटेक नगर परिषदेने लावलेला स्वच्छता उपभोगता शुल्क रद्द करण्याची मागणी
के डी के कॉन्व्हेंट टेकाडी येथे आनंद मेळावा साजरा
के डी के कॉन्व्हेंट टेकाडी येथे आनंद मेळावा साजरा
Hindi News
उद्धव सरकार ने पास किया फ्लोर टेस्ट, 169 विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन
उद्धव सरकार ने पास किया फ्लोर टेस्ट, 169 विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
Trending News
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Featured News
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
Trending In Nagpur
“IGNOU Exams starting from December 2nd”
“IGNOU Exams starting from December 2nd”
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
महापरिनिर्वाण दिन के अवसर पर नागपुर से मुंबई के लिए 3 अनारक्षित विशेष ट्रेने
महापरिनिर्वाण दिन के अवसर पर नागपुर से मुंबई के लिए 3 अनारक्षित विशेष ट्रेने
Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house
Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house
Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace
Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
अवैध शराब विक्रेता पर छापा
अवैध शराब विक्रेता पर छापा
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145