Sat, Nov 30th, 2019

Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL

Nagpur– A farewell programme of retired officials organized today November 30, 2019 in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) HQs. On this occasion, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director (Personnels) Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director (Technical/Operation) Shri Manoj Kumar were prominently present. They extended warm greetings to the retirees and wished them bright future.

Captain A.K. Roychoudhary, Chief of Security, Security Deptt., Shri Satyendra Prasad Singh, Assistant Manager (PR), Public Relations Deptt., Shri Devrao Ganpatrao Selokar, Asstt. Supervisor (Trasnsport) General Service Deptt., superannuated on 30.11.2019.

Shri Sameer Barla, Sr. Manager (Personnel) conducted the programme. Senior officials and large number of employees were present on this occasion .

