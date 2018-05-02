IFMR GSB includes Data Science in MBA curriculum

IFMR Graduate School of Business, now under Krea University, has introduced Data Science in the MBA curriculum, to make students industry-ready. The business environment today is rapidly changing with new emerging technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning. MBA programmes have to gear up to meet the unique challenges by equipping students with new age tools and techniques to aid managerial decision.

The Data Science Programme offered as part of the IFMR GSB MBA curriculum, trains students to harness the power of information in business management. Students learn through a practical, hands-on approach about technologies such as predictive modeling, Big Data, Machine learning and Hadoop methodologies. A data science simulation based project is implemented in which students create a usable, open source data product drawn from real world problems.

The university offers weekend certificate programmes in Data Science and intends to start an MS Data Science Programme. Recently, a 33 node Hadoop cluster has been set up in the Analytics Lab on campus.

“Along with pedagogical changes, exclusive specializations like Data Sciences & Business Analysis, Quantitative Finance, BFSI and Business HR has been introduced in the curriculum to enable our MBA programme to be ready for the Industry”, says Prof. Sathya Saminandan, Chairperson Admissions at IFMR GSB, Krea University.

IFMR Graduate School of Business offers 22 core and approximately 55 elective courses, spanning 8 disciplines, as part of the two-year MBA programme in Finance, Marketing, IT & Operations, HR and Financial Engineering, with additional specializations in Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) & Data Sciences (Business Analytics).

Application form is now available online – and the last date for applying is March 3, 2020. Various scholarships based on merit are offered to students.