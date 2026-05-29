If RSS Had Been Stronger, India Would Not Have Been Partitioned: Sunil Ambekar

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar has said that the Partition of India was one of the most painful events of the last century and claimed that if the RSS had been as strong in 1947 as it is today, the country would not have been divided.

Ambekar made these remarks during a press conference held in Nagpur on Friday. The event took place at Chitnavis Centre in Civil Lines and was attended by Vidarbha Prant Sanghchalak Deepak Tamashettiwar and Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya.

He stated that the RSS was not as organizationally strong at the time of Independence in 1947. However, despite its limited reach, RSS volunteers worked extensively to protect Hindus and assist in the rehabilitation of families displaced during Partition.

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According to Ambekar, widespread public anger existed against the prevailing system following Partition, which also affected the image of several leaders who had been regarded as heroes of the freedom movement. He alleged that some political parties began viewing the RSS as a political rival, leading to efforts to collect records related to the organization and eventually imposing the first ban on the RSS for political reasons.

RSS Believes in Dialogue With Everyone

Ambekar said that various misinformation campaigns are often carried out against the RSS for political interests. He maintained that the organization does not harbor hatred toward anyone and does not consider any group its enemy.

“The RSS considers everyone as its own and believes in maintaining dialogue with all sections of society. That is why the organization is always ready for discussion and engagement,” he said.

‘Communists and Socialists Are the Biggest Threat to the Constitution’

Referring to slogans such as “Jai Bhim–Lal Salaam,” Ambekar said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had emphasized the path of peace shown by Gautam Buddha and questioned the need to follow ideologies such as those of Karl Marx.

He further claimed that Dr. Ambedkar had described communists and socialists as the biggest opponents of the Constitution during debates in the Constituent Assembly, adding that the statement remains relevant even today.

National Unity Needed During Times of Crisis

Speaking about global conflicts and their impact, Ambekar said certain sectors are facing challenges due to the current international situation. He stressed the need for collective cooperation during difficult times and advocated reducing dependence on foreign goods through greater self-reliance.

He also said that sensitive national issues and times of crisis should not be politicized and that national interest must remain the top priority.

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