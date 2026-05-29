Tukaram Mundhe Cracks Down on Patanjali Divya Pharmacy; FDA Seizes Medicines in Nagpur

Nagpur: Soon after taking charge as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has launched a series of aggressive enforcement drives across Maharashtra. In one of the latest actions, FDA officials conducted a raid on a Patanjali Divya Pharmacy outlet in Nagpur and seized medicines over alleged regulatory violations.

According to reports, the action was carried out as part of an intensified statewide campaign against suspected irregularities in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. FDA teams have been directed to conduct inspections, collect samples, and verify compliance with safety and licensing norms.

Officials reportedly seized medicines from the Patanjali Divya Pharmacy during the inspection and initiated further examination of the products. The seized medicines have been sent for verification and regulatory scrutiny. Authorities are expected to take additional action if any violations are confirmed through the investigation process.

Gold Rate May 27- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 159,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,47,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,70,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Since assuming office, Mundhe has ordered multiple raids across Maharashtra targeting food adulteration, illegal sale of banned products, suspected substandard goods, and violations of FDA regulations. Within days of his appointment, FDA teams conducted dozens of raids across Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and other regions, resulting in seizures, arrests and the sealing of several establishments.

In Nagpur alone, FDA officials recently seized food products worth over ₹4.72 lakh, including spices, packaged drinking water, paneer, cream and other consumables suspected of failing quality standards. Samples were sent to laboratories for testing.

Mundhe has maintained that strict action will continue against anyone found compromising public health. The FDA has also urged citizens to report suspicious food or medicine products to help strengthen enforcement efforts.

Advertisement