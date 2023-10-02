NADP’s Inclusive Swachhata Campaign: Spreading Cleanliness and Inclusion Hand in Hand

Cleanliness is indeed next to Godliness, as famously stated by Mahatma Gandhi. He believed that meticulous cleanliness, not just in personal hygiene but also in our surroundings, is the essence of corporate life. In honour of this philosophy, what could be a more fitting occasion than the Swachhata Campaign to celebrate the spirit of cleanliness and inclusion?

National Academy of Defence Production (NADP) has taken its commitment to cleanliness to a new level by extending it to the home of visually challenged individuals. We firmly believe that inclusivity is at the heart of progress and that we must collectively muster the courage, determination, and creativity to walk this path together.

As part of Swachhata Campaign 3.0, NADP initiated a tree plantation drive at the Rashtriya Drishtiyon Shikshan & Punarvasan Sanstha’s Andh Vidyalaya in Nagalwadi, Nagpur. This noble endeavor was marked by “Ek ghanta ek tareekh shramdaan,” where participants dedicated an hour to serve the cause of cleanliness. Following this, there was an enriching interaction with the students, and the joyous distribution of sweets added sweetness to the occasion.

During this engaging interaction, NADP had the privilege of sharing inspiring stories of individuals who, despite their visual challenges, achieved greatness. Names like Louis Braille, Helen Adams Keller, Surdas, Bhima Bhoi, Pranjal Patil, Ayushi, and others who cleared prestigious Indian Civil Services Exams, exemplify the power of determination and resilience. These stories resonated deeply with the students and left them inspired.

NADP firmly believes that we can build a supportive and inclusive community around visually challenged individuals. The blind school at Nagalwadi stands as a testament to this belief, led by blind leaders like Principal Parshuram Naik and sustained by the authentic ingenuity of blind individuals. It is a unified force, built on hope, fueled by love, sustained through determination, and motivated by the truth that blindness does not exclusively define a person or their future.

In our unwavering commitment to support this remarkable school, NADP pledges to continue its CSR endeavours as it has done in the past. We firmly believe that our responsibility extends beyond our immediate goals, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.

Cleanliness and inclusion go hand in hand, and at NADP, we are proud to champion both causes. Our Swachhata Campaign not only upholds the ideals of Gandhi but also exemplifies our commitment to a cleaner, more inclusive future.

