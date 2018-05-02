ICSI celebrates PCS Day

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), celebrated its first virtual PCS Day on 15th June 2020 through a series of deliberations on the significant role of Practicing Company Secretaries, Recognitions awarded to them and their emerging areas of practice with eminent speakers from across the country.

Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the program and appreciated the efforts and role that Company Secretaries have been playing in creating awareness about the reform measures taken by the Ministry of Corporate affairs, Government of India.

Shri Thakur emphasizing on the three ‘Es’ said that “Quality Education and Employment Opportunities will lead to Empowered Company Secretaries who in turn will Empower the country.” In his admiration for the ICSI Motto, Shri Thakur added that “ICSI Motto – Satyam Vada Dharmam Chara – speaks volumes of the values ICSI imbibes in the Company Secretary Professionals, who are going to play an important role in making the Country, one of the top three Economies of the World. The more the world invests in India, the more will be the demand for Company Secretaries in the country.”

CS Ashish Garg, President, ICSI rejoicing the spirit of the day, echoed the sentiments of thousands of Practising Company Secretaries by acknowledging the responsibility showered onto the Institute by the Regulatory Authorities and the Government of India in making India a five trillion Economy by 2024.

“Our commitment and dedication, even in these times of pandemic stands undeterred. I feel an extreme sense of pride and delight to share that even when the entire world including the Indian nation was under lockdown, our Governance Professionals, our Company Secretaries in close collaboration with the MCA Officials have been working tirelessly to process applications for RUN, form SPICe, form AGILE & Form FiLLiP related to incorporation of Limited Liability Partnerships within 1-2 days”, CS Ashish Garg added.

June 15 has been earmarked as one of the most remarkable days for the profession of Company Secretaries, for it was the 15th of June 1988 that Company Secretaries in Practice were accorded recognition for Certifying the Annual Returns under the erstwhile Companies Act, 1956.

A special session with MCA Joint Secretary Shri Manoj Pandey and two Panel Discussions on – “Emerging Ecosystems & Business Framework: Reinventing the Profession”, and “From Profession to Entrepreneurship: The Transformation” redefined the role and responsibility of Practising Company Secretaries in newer avenues and highlighted the adaptability of the Professionals to the digital era.

Shri Manoj Pandey, Joint Secretary, MCA rightly said, “Company Secretaries should now be seen as Corporate Secretaries for they are playing roles beyond that of the traditional Compliance Officers and are helping in bringing in International Business to the country”.

Keeping the sanctity of June 15 as a historic day for the profession intact with professional excellence and dedication, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India celebrates June 15 as PCS Day every year.