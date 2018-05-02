Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: A dubious politician cheated a 40-year old woman to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing her licence to manufacture chemicals. The accused also threatened the woman of dire consequences when she demanded her money back. Pratap Nagar police have booked the accused con man but no arrest has been made so far.

A resident of Plot No. 75, Milind Nagar, Khamla, Leena Digambar Narnavre (40), in her complaint to police said that the accused Umesh Marotrao Pimple, resident of Plot No. 215, near Patanjali Stores, Gokulpeth Market Road, was known to her husband Digambar Narnavre. The accused posed as an office-bearer of a prominent political party and ‘promised’ Leena of providing her licence to manufacture chemicals.

On this pretext, the accused Pingle took total Rs 10 lakh from Leena between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019. However, no such licence was provided to Leena by the accused. Instead, the accused threatened her of dire consequences when she demanded her money back.

Pratap Nagar PSI M J Kendre, acting on Leena’s complaint, booked the accused Umesh Pingle under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.