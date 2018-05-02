Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020

    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar

    Nagpur: A dubious politician cheated a 40-year old woman to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing her licence to manufacture chemicals. The accused also threatened the woman of dire consequences when she demanded her money back. Pratap Nagar police have booked the accused con man but no arrest has been made so far.

    A resident of Plot No. 75, Milind Nagar, Khamla, Leena Digambar Narnavre (40), in her complaint to police said that the accused Umesh Marotrao Pimple, resident of Plot No. 215, near Patanjali Stores, Gokulpeth Market Road, was known to her husband Digambar Narnavre. The accused posed as an office-bearer of a prominent political party and ‘promised’ Leena of providing her licence to manufacture chemicals.

    On this pretext, the accused Pingle took total Rs 10 lakh from Leena between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019. However, no such licence was provided to Leena by the accused. Instead, the accused threatened her of dire consequences when she demanded her money back.

    Pratap Nagar PSI M J Kendre, acting on Leena’s complaint, booked the accused Umesh Pingle under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali
    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali
    CS Examinations to be held in August
    CS Examinations to be held in August
    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar
    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar
    Major fire at chemical shop in Itwari, smoke seen from Sadar
    Major fire at chemical shop in Itwari, smoke seen from Sadar
    नागपूरमध्ये प्लास्टिक गोदामाला भीषण आग
    नागपूरमध्ये प्लास्टिक गोदामाला भीषण आग
    साठ रेल्वे डब्यात १५० बेड सज्ज
    साठ रेल्वे डब्यात १५० बेड सज्ज
    Can School be reopened soon in Maharashtra as per Govt Circular ?
    Can School be reopened soon in Maharashtra as per Govt Circular ?
    Maharashtra Schools Outside Red-Zones To Open For Senior Classes From July 1
    Maharashtra Schools Outside Red-Zones To Open For Senior Classes From July 1
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील शिधापत्रिका नसलेल्या नागरिकांसाठी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते आत्मनिर्भर योजनेचा शुभारंभ
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील शिधापत्रिका नसलेल्या नागरिकांसाठी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते आत्मनिर्भर योजनेचा शुभारंभ
    बुधवारी जाफर नगर,सादिकाबादचा वीज पुरवठा बंद रहाणार
    बुधवारी जाफर नगर,सादिकाबादचा वीज पुरवठा बंद रहाणार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0