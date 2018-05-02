CS Examinations to be held in August

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after considering the prevalent situation due to COVID- 19 Pandemic, has decided to further postpone its June-2020 Session Examinations of Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 6th July to 16th July, 2020.

The examinations of the above session will now be held from 18th August to 28th August, 2020.

Accordingly the 1st CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is also postponed from 17th July, 2020 to 29th August, 2020 and the last date for registration for CSEET is now 27th July, 2020.

The Company Secretaryship Course, one of the most sought after professional course, with its set pattern and syllabus conducts its examination twice a year throughout the country and in Dubai.

While the actual Examination are concluded within a week, months of concerted efforts of ICSI officials goes into preparing for the same.

As ICSI President, CS Ashish Garg said “While on the forefront, it is only the students visible as giving Examinations and the Institute conducting them, a closer look would reveal that the entire ICSI Examination Process is an edifice of the collaborative efforts of many. The examination centres, invigilating staff, support staff, ICSI Members as general observers and Team ICSI, all are equally involved in the smooth and successful conduct of CS Examinations”.

CS Garg said, “ICSI has and will always give prime importance to the safety and security of all stakeholders involved. Therefore the decision to further postpone the CS Examinations was consciously taken”.

He acknowledged the patience of the students of ICSI and wished them a bright career and future ahead.

Examination Time-Table is available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.