ICICI Bank provides protective equipment to Maharashtra coronavirus warriors

· Provides protective equipment to district administrations, municipal corporations, CISF and police forces

· The list includes 85,150 three-ply masks, one lakh reusable and washable cotton masks, 12,670 N95 masks, over 22,300 litres of hand sanitiser, over 4,500 PPE suits, 55,000 pieces of gloves, 10 thermal scanners and 10 non-invasive category ventilators

Mumbai: ICICI Bank stands in solidarity with the Government of Maharashtra by providing protective equipment to the state government, hospitals and police forces for their tireless efforts to safeguard citizens of the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

ICICI Bank is working actively with the authorities on this front. The Bank has donated protective equipment like 85,150 three-ply masks, one lakh reusable and washable cotton masks, 12,670 N95 masks, over 22,300 litres of hand sanitiser, over 4,500 PPE suits, 55,000 pieces of gloves to the authorities in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur among others. The Bank has also provided 10 thermal scanners and 10 non-invasive category ventilators to various hospitals. This initiative is part of the Bank’s nation-wide drive of contributing various protective gears to aid the front-liners to combat the pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Saurabh Singh, Head-Government Banking, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Group has a legacy of supporting the development of the nation as well as providing support in times of natural calamities and disasters. Taking this legacy forward, we are standing in solidarity with various state governments, police departments and health professionals in their tireless efforts to treat and safeguard citizens of the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Our support to the various authorities in Maharashtra is part of these activities.

The doctors treating the COVID-19 suspects / patients and the police and paramilitary forces managing orderly implementation of the lockdown are at the frontline of this combat. We have focussed our efforts to reach out to the government hospitals and the forces in the state. Despite supply chain challenges, we are providing them supplies in the form of sanitisers, surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, personal protection equipment, etc. We are also providing equipment like thermal scanners and non-invasive category ventilators. “

The Bank is facilitating Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the digital collection of donations for COVID19 Relief Fund and also have donated an amount of Rs. 15 lakh to PMC for the noble cause. Additionally, the Bank deployed a mobile ATM van in Mumbai to enable residents, who are advised to stay home, to withdraw cash conveniently and safely. The mobile ATM can covered areas like Worli Naka, Jijamata nagar, BPT colony, near sea link, Lal Maidan among others.

About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s consolidated total assets stood at ₹13,77,292 crore at March 31, 2020. ICICI Bank’s subsidiaries include India’s leading private sector insurance, asset management and securities brokerage companies, and among the country’s largest private equity firms. It is present across 15 countries, including India.