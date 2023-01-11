Flights Across United States Grounded Due To Computer System Glitch: Report

All flights across the United States have been grounded as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experiences a computer outage, according to US media reports.

In a statement, the FAA said, “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The United States Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system failed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

NOTAMs notified pilots of changes in the status of a flight and are required before a plane can take off.

