ICAI declares results of Chartered Accountants Foundation Exam held in Dec, 2022

Nagpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, February 3, announced the results of Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December, 2022.

Total 1,26,015 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 36,864 candidates passed with the percentage being 29.25. Out of 68,294 male candidates, 20,195 passed. The percentage is 29.57. Similarly, out of 57,721 female candidates, 16,669 candidates passed with the percentage being 28.88.

There were 541 exam centres and the number of total candidates admitted was 1,36,020.

The result and the detail of marks of the Foundation Examination has been hosted on the website www.icai.nic.in . For accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration No. along with his/her roll number.

In case of any clarification, please contact Jyoti Singh, Deputy Secretary, Public Relations Committee, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhavan, Post Box No. 7100, Indraprashta Marg, New Delhi-110002. Phone: 011-30110559/493. Mobile: 9999926198.

