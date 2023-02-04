NMC penalised 58,855 litterbugs, recovered fine of Rs 6.59 crore in one year

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is constantly appealing to the citizens to follow the rules and keep their city clean and beautiful. Yet the rules are regularly violated by some individuals. Action is being taken by the NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) to restrict such persons. As many as 58855 offenders were dealt with during the year by the NDS under various actions taken in the city. A fine of over Rs. 6.59 crore has been recovered from this action which took place between January 2022 and January 2023.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. A team of Virsen Tambe, Head of Nuisance Detection Squad, this operation was carried out by ten zones during the year. In the various operations conducted by the NDS from January 2022 to January 2023, maximum fines were recovered from those blocking the traffic due to board, arch stage or individual work. A fine of over Rs 2.19 crore was imposed on 19,594 persons who blocked traffic roads during the year.

Similarly, Rs 35 lakh fine was recovered from 8809 persons who defiled the surrounding area by putting handcarts, stalls, panthelas, hawkers, and small vegetable vendors. Rs.1.47 lakh from 739 offenders who spit on roads, footpaths, open spaces in public places. A fine of Rs 1.11 lakh was collected from 232 miscreants who defecated and urinated on pavements, open spaces or in the open.

Apart from this, the Nuisance Detection Squad has taken action in case of dumping of garbage on open space or footpaths by individuals, shopkeepers, educational institutions, clinics, hospitals, pathlabs and by malls, restaurants, lodgings, boarding hotels, cinema halls, wedding halls, caterers service providers, chicken, mutton sellers. Rs 3.60 lakh fine was recovered from such 3604 persons, Rs.7.63 lakh from 1909 shopkeepers, Rs.70,000 from 70 educational institutes and coaching classes, Rs.64,000 from 32 dispensaries, hospitals and pathlabs and Rs.64,000 from malls, restaurants, lodging, boarding hotels. A fine of Rs 9.68 lakh was collected from 484 cinema halls, wedding halls, caterers service providers and Rs 54,000 from 59 chicken and mutton sellers.

A fine of Rs 6.21 lakh was imposed on 167 people for putting up advertisement boards and banners in the city without permission. Rs 42,000 from 42 miscreants who kept animals on roads, footpaths or open spaces in public places, Rs.54,000 from 54 persons who washed animals/vehicles in public places and made the area untidy. Rs 26.60 lakh were recovered from 85 medical professionals for mixing and throwing biomedical waste in general waste. Rs 1.12 lakh were recovered in 112 actions against workshops, garages and other repair professionals for throwing waste in public places.

The Nuisance Detection Squad took action against 9146 persons who were storing construction materials without permission on public roads and footpaths in one year for not removing the materials within 48 hours even after the first notice and collected a fine of Rs.1.82 crore from them, while Rs. 12.06 lakh in 377 actions taken to dispose of building debris, waste Rs 16.32 lakh in action against 8160 persons for other nuisances and Rs.35.55 lakh from 3555 institutions, Rs.93,800 from 110 persons for burning wet or dry waste in public places. Similarly, Rs 6.17 lakh fine was recovered in 42 actions against marriage halls and lawns, Rs.62.10 lakh in action against 1176 people for using prohibited plastic.

And a fine of Rs. 200 has been collected by taking action against a person who parked his vehicle in the No Parking area in NMC Headquarters area.

