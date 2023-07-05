Heroic Collaboration: Public, Nagpur Police save auto-driver from suicide attempt in Futala Lake

Nagpur: Displaying a great example of public and police collaboration, a group of youths alerted Nagpur Police after witnessing a man jumping into Futala Lake in an attempt to end his life in the early hours of Wednesday. The swift action of Nagpur Police, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Archit Chandak, rushed to the scene and successfully rescued the man, saving his life through CPR.

According to police sources, the Police Control Room received a 112 call reporting that an auto driver had committed suicide by jumping into Futala Lake. A team of police, led by DCP Chandak, immediately responded and reached the location. They swiftly retrieved the body from the lake with the assistance of a nearby medic, who was among the people who alerted the cops, and administered CPR. The man was revived and immediately transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He is reportedly in stable condition.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP Archit Chandak stated, “This incident is a prime example of the collective efforts of the public and police in achieving positive outcomes in society. The man is now out of danger. He had been facing personal problems, which led him to take this extreme step. He is currently under the care of the GMCH staff and is in stable condition. After his recovery, he will definitely be provided with counseling” he said.

