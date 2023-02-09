Dr Pachlore Foundation’s WHO Medical Check up camp on Feb 11 in Amravati

Nagpur/Amravati: Dr Pachlore Foundation, under Maestro Multiversity, always implements remarkable projects in social, medical, educational, cultural, art, and other fields. On the occasion 77th Birth Anniversary of everyone’s ideal, source of inspiration Dr. Surajpal Singh B. Pachlore, a grand disease diagnosis and health screening camp is being organised on February 11 in Amravati. \

The camp is being organised in association with Dr. Pachalore Foundations, WHO (Wellness and Health Orbit) and Hi-Tech, Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre, Amravati. The camp will be held at Dr Pachlore Avenue, Dr Pachlore Marg, Rajura Naka, Vidyapeeth to Mardi Road, Amravati on February 11 from 9 am to 1 pm.

The camp will include Heart Disease and Diabetes Screening and Guidance Camp. Blood Sugar, ECG, B.P. etc. will be tested. Oral and dental health check-up camp.

Dr. Shirbhate, Dr. Deshmukh, Dr Mohod, Dr. Vahane and other medical experts will provide guidance on heart disease, diabetes and other related diseases along with local medical experts to benefit the rural and grassroots people of Amravati area in the health camp organized by the organization. Mumbai’s renowned Oral and Dental Surgeon Dr. Sanjeevani will provide medical guidance and awareness about oral health to the attendees.

Angioplasty, angiography, etc., which are unaffordable even to the elite class in the metros, are being made available by Dr Pachalore Foundation for the citizens of Amravati and rural areas within the reach of common people. An awareness campaign has been implemented for women for their personal health and treatment as part of this anniversary activity run by Dr Pachalore Foundation. Counselling and career guidance are also organized for students for their exams. Along with this, ‘Shetkari Chetna Shibir’ is becoming the attraction of this Jayanti Parva.

Under the guidance of Shiladevi Pachalore, senior advisor of the organization, the social welfare activities are getting great success. Amravati MP Navneet Rana, MP Dr Anil Bonde, MLA Ravi Rana, MLA Sulabhatai Khodke, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, Kamala Gavai, Kiran Paturkar, and Pro Vice Chancellor of Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University Dr Vijay Kumar Choubey, extended their best wishes for the laudatory activities of Dr Pachalore Foundation.

Maestro Vikramsinh Pachlore, Director of Dr. Pachlore Foundation and Dr. Dinesh Waghade from High Tech Multispeciality Hospital and Research Center have appealed that all the citizens should take advantage of this healthy golden opportunity.

