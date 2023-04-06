ICAD ’S Entrance – CPA on April 9th, 2023

ICAD is pleased to announce the upcoming Entrance cum Scholarship Examination – CPA (Competitive Potential Assessment) for 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Std Moving students. The Examination will be held on April 9th, 2023.

The entrance cum Scholarship Examination – CPA (Competitive Potential Assessment) will provide students with an opportunity to assess their academic abilities and compete for scholarships that will cover up to 90 percent of the tuition fees. The assessment will assess the students’ knowledge and aptitude in subjects related to their chosen exam. By offering scholarship based on exam scores of students, the institute aims to encourage and promote academic excellence.

ICAD is a premier training institute that provides comprehensive coaching for JEE, NEET and Foundation Program. With legacy of 19 years, ICAD developed awesome result creating systems, product and process innovations, simplified content, and experienced and well-qualified faculty members.

JEE and NEET is one of the toughest exams in our country and securing such a high percentile requires hard work and perseverance. Sarang Upganlawar – Director of ICAD quoted “It’s quite exciting when we start each year with some innovations to make student journey easier. Last year, it was ICAD Online App. This year, it is simplified content in the form of Command Capsule. ICAD’s Result Creating System coupled with these innovations are creating awesome results of India.”

This year results for the first session of JEE Main 2023 (January Attempt) have just been released. Two ICADian crossed 99.9%, which is noteworthy.

Anuj Bhadbhade, the top student in ICAD, scored 100%ile in Physics and scored overall 99.9317168 percentile, while ICADian Vedant Pande scored 99.9085519 percentile.

7 students crossed prestigious 99.80 percentile. These are Anuj Bhadbhade (99.9317168ile), Vedant Pande (99.9085519ile), Atharva Phirke (99.805274 %ile), Asif Hossain (99.8070919 %ile), Meet Patil (99.8420267 %ile), Aarya Kshirsagar (99.8362262%ile) and Pranav Rathi (99.8349462%ile).

21 ICADians have achieved 99 percentile or higher so far. 10 more ICADians are expected to cross prestigious 99 percentile in second phase.

In the first session of JEE-MAIN-2023, 50 ICADians scored 98%ile, 100+ ICADians scored 95%ile or above and 400+ ICADians are expected to qualify in JEE Main in first Phase.

Students interested in appearing for the Entrance cum scholarship Examination – CPA (Competitive Potential Assessment) can register online on our website www.icadiit.com. The last date for registration is 7th April, 2023. Students can visit nearest ICAD centre for offline registration. For any query or details students can contact : Tilak Nagar Centre : 9823037090 | Sadar Centre : 7722068133 | Hanuman Nagar Centre : 7757000299 | NEET Centre : 7796680003

