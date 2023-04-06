Nagpur girl in trouble as her Instagram friend shares her nude photos with others

Nagpur: According to a recent report, a 14-year-old girl, a Class IX student, from Nagpur found herself in trouble after making friendship with a pervert boy from Ahmednagar through Instagram. The girl sent her obscene photos, which the accused boy then proceeded to share with her friends and relatives. Fearing the repercussions of the situation, the girl told her parents, and subsequently, the police have registered a case against the boy.

The girl had created an Instagram ID on her mother’s mobile phone, and she was sent a request by the accused Anil Karamad. The two began chatting and became friends, even talking to each other through video calls. However, the boy asked the girl to send him nude photos of her.

However, a few days later she refused to talk to the accused Anil due to an argument. Upset over this, the pervert accused Anil sent some nude photos of the girl to her friend. After that he also sent the obscene photos to some of her relatives. Relatives sent her photos to her mother. When her mother confronted her daughter, she told her mother everything that happened. Along with her mother, she reached Kalavad Police Station and registered a case in this connection.

This incident highlights the need for young people to be cautious while using social media platforms and to report any inappropriate behaviour to their parents or authorities. It also underscores the importance of educating young people about online safety and the potential dangers of social media.

