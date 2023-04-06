Ashish Deshmukh put on notice by MPCC for ‘anti-party activities’: Report

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to party’s General Secretary Ashish Deshmukh for his alleged “anti-party activities”, a report in a local English daily said.

According to the report, the MPCC’s Disciplinary Committee, headed by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, held a 3-hour-long meeting which was attended by senior members like Ulhas Pawar and Bhalchandra Mungekar. A few other members had joined the meeting online.

The report further said that Deshmukh was asked to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for indulging in anti-party activities. The action was based on evidence received against Deshmukh purportedly showing him working for the BJP during Zilla Parishad elections. Congress Vidarbha in-charge Chandrakant Handore had also submitted a report against Deshmukh in this regard, the report stated.

Deshmukh, however, denied receiving any notice, the report said.

