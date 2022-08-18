Video: Excise Department busts ‘Pushpa Style’ smuggling of spirit near Nagpur

Nagpur: In what could be termed as ‘diabolically clever’ attempt to smuggle spirit, the Excise Department caught hold of a truck with a secret compartment containing 10 drums of spirit, used in making of booze, (each 210 litre capacity) on Wadad – Butibori Road under Kuhi Police Station here, on Wednesday.

Besides truck and spirit collectively worth Rs 30.13 lakh, cops have booked the truck owner Sanjay Kantaprasad Kardam, a resident of Ajni in this connection, informed Surendra Manpiya, Excise Superintendent, addressing a press conference at State Excise Department Office, Cotton Market on Thursday.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media the Excise Superintendent elaborated on the smuggling of spirit which is quite identical to that of the recently released Pusha movie.

Advertisement

“Four squads of the Excise Department were on patrolling duty in Umred area when they received a tip-off regarding a truck parked between Wadad and Butibori road. On reaching the site, the sleuths of the Excise Department found no one near the truck (MH/40/CD/3421). Though, when the truck was opened, the container seemed to be empty. However, the Excise Official grew suspicious as compared to the length of the truck, the inside of the container seemed quite small. Following further checks, the officials discovered a hidden compartment bolted in the container,” he said.

“The miscerents were using a hidden compartment to smuggle spirit, which is essential to make liquor. The Excise Department has seized 10 drums of spirit and truck. Cops have made Kadam, the truck owner, as prime accused in this connection. Further investigation is on,” Manpiya said.

Excise Inspectors Vijaykumar Thorat, Narendra Thorat, Shengar, Praveen Mohatkar, along with Excise Department officials Prashant Wankhede, Mukund Chitmatwar, Gawande, Badwaik and others conducted the action.

The action was planned under the supervision of State Excise Commissioner Kantilaal Umap, Divisional Excise Commissioner Mohan Varde and Excise Superintendent Surendra Manpiya.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement