Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary

To mark the 87th Anniversary celebration of Indian Air Force (IAF), Head Quarters Maintenance Command of IAF will be organising an “Air Fest-2019” at Vayusena Nagar Nagpur on 10 Nov 19 from 1000h to 1200h.

The full dress rehearsal (FDR) for the same will be held on 08 Nov 19. The aim of the Air Fest is to showcase various facets of the Indian Air Force and to motivate the local youth to join the IAF.

The air display will include flypast by various frontline fighters, helicopters and transport aircraft. The Garud special forces of IAF will display their ability to insert themselves into a combat area through an aerial platform.

The Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) will showcase the synchronisation of movements between the men and their rifles during the static display.

“Akash Ganga”, the sky diving team of Indian Air Force, will carry out jumps from a moving aerial platform. The Air Fest will also have display by “Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang” Helicopter team. A publicity stall will be set up to address the queries regarding various opportunities in IAF.

The entry to the “Air Fest-2019” will be restricted by invitation only.

Happening Nagpur
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Rashmi Jha is the Real Winner Of ‘Ace Of Space 2’ – Salman Zaidi
Rashmi Jha is the Real Winner Of ‘Ace Of Space 2’ – Salman Zaidi
Nagpur Crime News
62-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Jaripatka
62-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Jaripatka
Two arrested for molesting woman, thrashing her brother in Jaripatka
Two arrested for molesting woman, thrashing her brother in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
सराईत गुन्हेगारास सहा महिण्यासाठी हद्दपार
सराईत गुन्हेगारास सहा महिण्यासाठी हद्दपार
नागपुर विभागिय पदवीधर मतदार संघ करीता मतदार नोंदणी
नागपुर विभागिय पदवीधर मतदार संघ करीता मतदार नोंदणी
Hindi News
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
Trending News
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Featured News
No talks between Bhagwat, Uddhav… yet: Raut
No talks between Bhagwat, Uddhav… yet: Raut
शरद पवार का एलान- हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे, शिवसेना और भाजपा बनाएं सरकार
शरद पवार का एलान- हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे, शिवसेना और भाजपा बनाएं सरकार
Trending In Nagpur
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
त्या वृध्दाची महिलांनी केली धुलाई
त्या वृध्दाची महिलांनी केली धुलाई
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी घेतलेल्या बैठकीचे पडसाद, स्मार्ट सिटीच्या कामाला वेग
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी घेतलेल्या बैठकीचे पडसाद, स्मार्ट सिटीच्या कामाला वेग
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
कर संग्राहकांना एका ‘क्लिक’वर मिळणार मालमत्ता कराची माहिती
कर संग्राहकांना एका ‘क्लिक’वर मिळणार मालमत्ता कराची माहिती
Navodaya Bank Scam: Dhawad remanded to police custody till Nov 13
Navodaya Bank Scam: Dhawad remanded to police custody till Nov 13
‘बेटी बचाव बेटी पढाओ’ मोहिमेच्या कामाला गती द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
‘बेटी बचाव बेटी पढाओ’ मोहिमेच्या कामाला गती द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे यांची भरोसा सेलला भेट
जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे यांची भरोसा सेलला भेट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145