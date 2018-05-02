IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary

To mark the 87th Anniversary celebration of Indian Air Force (IAF), Head Quarters Maintenance Command of IAF will be organising an “Air Fest-2019” at Vayusena Nagar Nagpur on 10 Nov 19 from 1000h to 1200h.

The full dress rehearsal (FDR) for the same will be held on 08 Nov 19. The aim of the Air Fest is to showcase various facets of the Indian Air Force and to motivate the local youth to join the IAF.

The air display will include flypast by various frontline fighters, helicopters and transport aircraft. The Garud special forces of IAF will display their ability to insert themselves into a combat area through an aerial platform.

The Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) will showcase the synchronisation of movements between the men and their rifles during the static display.

“Akash Ganga”, the sky diving team of Indian Air Force, will carry out jumps from a moving aerial platform. The Air Fest will also have display by “Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang” Helicopter team. A publicity stall will be set up to address the queries regarding various opportunities in IAF.

The entry to the “Air Fest-2019” will be restricted by invitation only.