IAF Organises Multi-Speciality Freedom Health Camp in Nagpur

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Nagpur: Under the Mission LiFE initiative, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organised a Multi-Speciality ‘Freedom Health Camp’ at Village Ghorad in Kalmeshwar Taluka of Nagpur district on July 26. The initiative, themed “Celebrate Freedom with Good Health,” was conducted under the aegis of the Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional) [AFFWA(R)], Headquarters Maintenance Command, reaffirming the IAF’s commitment to community welfare and preventive healthcare.

The health camp was inaugurated by Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, VSM, PhD, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force.

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More than 600 villagers availed free preventive health check-ups and specialist consultations in various disciplines, including General Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Surgery, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Dental Care, and General OPD services.

The specialist medical team from the Armed Forces Medical Services, led by Air Vice Marshal Sachin S. Shouche, Principal Medical Officer, Headquarters Maintenance Command, provided comprehensive healthcare services free of cost. Preventive health screenings and dental examinations were also conducted for residents.

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To encourage healthy lifestyles, awareness posters carrying messages such as “Fit for Life” and “Eat Light, Eat Right” were displayed throughout the camp.

During the event, Mrs. Yalla Sreevalli, President of AFFWA(R), distributed nutrition packs, sports kits, and stationery to underprivileged children and Anganwadi students, promoting child health, nutrition, and education.

As part of the Government of India’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, a tree plantation drive was also organised in the village.

Headquarters Maintenance Command announced that similar multi-speciality medical outreach camps will be conducted regularly over the next year to improve access to quality healthcare in rural areas, promote preventive healthcare awareness, and strengthen community well-being.

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