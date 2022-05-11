IAF Corporal arrested for raping 15-year old girl in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Corporal in Indian Air Force (IAF) has reportedly been arrested by Gittikhadan police of Nagpur on the charges of raping a 15-year old girl on Monday, May 9 afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Adityadhanraj Naresh Shahu (28), a resident of Gittikhadan, Nagpur. According to reports, the accused is a Corporal in IAF.