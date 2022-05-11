IAF Corporal arrested for raping 15-year old girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Corporal in Indian Air Force (IAF) has reportedly been arrested by Gittikhadan police of Nagpur on the charges of raping a 15-year old girl on Monday, May 9 afternoon.
The accused has been identified as Adityadhanraj Naresh Shahu (28), a resident of Gittikhadan, Nagpur. According to reports, the accused is a Corporal in IAF.
According to police, the 15-year old girl, residing in Gittikhadan police area, had gone to the terrace to fetch dried clothes around 2 pm on Monday. Grabbing the opportunity, the accused Shahu, who stays adjacent to the girl’s house, exploited her sexually. The accused also threatened the girl of dire consequence if she narrated the incident to anyone. However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her relatives and subsequently a case was registered against the accused with Gittikhadan police.
On the basis of a complaint given by the girl, API Khaaandale booked the accused Adityadhanraj Naresh Shahu under Sections 376 and 506 (B) of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 4, 6 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has reportedly been arrested. Further probe is underway.