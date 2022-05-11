19 office-bearers of Madhuban Credit Co-op Society booked for Rs 8.20 crore fraud

Nagpur: Lakadganj police have booked office-bearers of Madhuban Credit Co-op Society for issuing illegal loans and duping investors to the tune of Rs 8.20 crore.
The accused have been identified as Manohar Baburao Raulkar (45), Anil Madhukar Yeole (50), Murlidhar Narayan Raut (52), Ashok Tekchand Popali (62), Anil Janardan Ghime (48), Sadanand Mahadevrao Hedau (45), Mukesh Vishwanath Natiye (27), Suresh Natthu Barde (49), Sanjay Sahdeo Fulbande (50), Kamla Shankar Yeole (52), Narendra Pandurang Raut (46), Ramesh Krishnarao Tiwate (49), Sanjay Khemrao Wankhede (48), Kapil Vijay Kuttite (44), Baban Narayana Kadu (46), Parag Madhukar Yeole (49), Kalawati Murlidhar Raut (50), Rekha Ramesh Tiwate (45), and Pramod Gangadhar Kotejwar (51).
According to police, the accused are the President, Directors and agents of the cooperative society. Many residents of Lakadganj and nearby areas had invested lakhs of rupees in the society. The society issued illegal loans to many people and many of them have stopped paying back the loans. As a result, the society was unable to mature the amount of fixed deposits of investors.
The complainant and investor Tejram Mahadevrao Goutre (46), a resident of Waddhamna, Hingna, also lost his hard earned money to the society. On the basis of Tejram’s complaint, a case under Sections 420, 408 and 409 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act was registered by Woman PSI Patil. Further probe is underway.