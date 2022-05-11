19 office-bearers of Madhuban Credit Co-op Society booked for Rs 8.20 crore fraud

Advertisement

Nagpur: Lakadganj police have booked office-bearers of Madhuban Credit Co-op Society for issuing illegal loans and duping investors to the tune of Rs 8.20 crore.

The accused have been identified as Manohar Baburao Raulkar (45), Anil Madhukar Yeole (50), Murlidhar Narayan Raut (52), Ashok Tekchand Popali (62), Anil Janardan Ghime (48), Sadanand Mahadevrao Hedau (45), Mukesh Vishwanath Natiye (27), Suresh Natthu Barde (49), Sanjay Sahdeo Fulbande (50), Kamla Shankar Yeole (52), Narendra Pandurang Raut (46), Ramesh Krishnarao Tiwate (49), Sanjay Khemrao Wankhede (48), Kapil Vijay Kuttite (44), Baban Narayana Kadu (46), Parag Madhukar Yeole (49), Kalawati Murlidhar Raut (50), Rekha Ramesh Tiwate (45), and Pramod Gangadhar Kotejwar (51).