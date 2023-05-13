RPF busts black marketing racket at Nagpur airport ticket counter

Nagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken a major action against a network of big touts involved in the black marketing of railway tickets at the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, on Saturday. The operation, which has been going on for the past three days, has led to the exposure of a racket that involved the collusion of a railway clerk and airport officials.

According to sources, the railway clerk, identified as Krishna Dandekar, had been involved in black marketing of tickets for several years. He had been in contact with outside brokers and was operating in connivance with airport officials who were allowing the racket to run after taking a commission.

Initially, the RPF team was not allowed to enter the airport premises to investigate the matter. However, after pressure from senior authorities, the team was finally granted access to carry out the investigation.

The operation has led to the arrest of several individuals involved in the racket, including Dandekar and the airport officials who were complicit in the crime. The RPF has seized a large quantity of cash and railway tickets from the accused.

This action by the RPF is a significant step towards curbing the black marketing of railway tickets and putting an end to the collusion between railway staff and airport officials. The authorities have urged the public to report any such incidents in the future to prevent the recurrence of such illegal activities.

