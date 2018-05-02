Huge stock of adulterated edible oil seized in Nagpur

The adulterated edible oil was being sold in market under a reputed brand name



Nagpur: City police seized a huge stock of adulterated edible oil in a raid at a manufacturing unit in Tehsil police jurisdiction. The adulterated edible oil was being sold in the market under a reputed brand name. Three men have been booked in this connection.

During the raid, led by Police Inspector Jayesh Bhandarkar, cops found around 2800 tins of adulterated edible oil, bogus stickers and other material being used in the dubious business. The adulterated edible oil was being marketed by labelling it as a product of a reputed brand.

The three men booked by police have been identified as Prem Gagwani (58), resident of Badkas Square, Mahal, Shankar Durugkar (47), resident of Hiwri Nagar, and Ashok Keswani, a resident of Ambedkar Square, Central Avenue. Cops have slapped charges against the three accused under Sections 51, 52A, 63, 68A of Copyright Act.

The raid was followed by a complaint received from a representative of a reputed edible oil company. Sanjay Tiwari was flooded with complaints regarding random sale of adulterated edible oil under his company’s brand name. A 15-litre oil can was being sold at Rs 2600 by the accused.

According to police, the bogus manufacturing unit used labels and logos of genuine products to cheat consumers. The accused offered hefty commissions to the shopkeepers to sell the adulterated products.