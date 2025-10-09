Did You Know? 511 MIDC Units in Nagpur Have Shut Down; HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

Nagpur: In a major development highlighting Vidarbha’s worsening industrial situation, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the closure of 511 industrial units across various MIDC areas in Nagpur district.

The bench, comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Rajneesh Vyas, expressed serious concern over the growing number of vacant industrial plots and defunct units, calling it a matter of grave public importance due to its impact on employment, investment, and regional economic growth.

Nagpur’s Industrial Decline

According to data presented before the court, Nagpur district has a total of 5,175 industrial plots under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Out of these, 3,261 plots have been allotted, but 511 industrial units have already closed down.

Several key industrial estates—Hingna, Butibori, Additional Butibori, Bhiwapur, Umred, Parseoni, Kuhi, Kalmeshwar, IT Parsodi, Narkhed, Katol, Saoner, NTPC Mauda, and Mauda Ash Pond—remain underdeveloped or partially functional.

Many of these projects have been stalled for over two decades, leaving large areas of industrial land unused and blocking opportunities for new enterprises.

1,246 Units Closed Across Vidarbha

The issue is not confined to Nagpur alone. Across 11 districts of Vidarbha, a staggering 1,246 industrial units have shut down, despite the allocation of 3,906 plots for new projects. The High Court observed that this widespread industrial stagnation is hindering job creation and slowing down Vidarbha’s economic recovery.

The court also noted that the lack of progress reflects poor follow-up by development agencies and the need for a review of industrial policy to ensure effective land utilization.

Court Orders PIL and Appoints Amicus Curiae

Taking note of the severity of the situation, the High Court directed the Registry to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on its own motion. The bench appointed Advocate Sanket Charpe as amicus curiae, instructing him to prepare a detailed petition within four weeks for submission to the Registry.

The PIL is expected to focus on issues such as:

Delays in land allotment and infrastructure completion

Idle industrial estates and defunct units

Policy gaps in SME and manufacturing support

Employment loss and migration impact in Vidarbha

The court’s intervention has been welcomed by several industrial associations and business chambers, who believe it could reignite government focus on Vidarbha’s long-pending demand for balanced industrial growth.

Vidarbha, once seen as a potential industrial hub due to its strategic location and resource base, continues to face challenges in attracting sustained investment. With the High Court stepping in, stakeholders are hopeful for policy corrections and renewed attention to the region’s industrial revival.