I consider BJP as my guru: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his guru as the saffron party shows him the way on what is not to be done.

“I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my guru. They are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done,” Gandhi said.

The Waynad MP further added, “When I started this (yatra) I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice and feelings. I want to thank people from the BJP and the RSS, because the more they target us, it helps us in some way or the other.”

Gandhi said there is a connection with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in the journey against hatred.

“The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want “mohabbat ka Hindustan” and there is some relation of ideology between us,” Gandhi said.

