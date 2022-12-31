FDA raid factory making spurious diesel near Nagpur, huge stock seized

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a factory in Khairi Shivar of Kamptee near Nagpur and seized a stock of spurious diesel being manufactured there. The raiding FDA sleuths seized 30,000 litres of spurious diesel and other petroleum products.

Sale of bio-diesel ‘mushrooming’ in pockets of the Nagpur district has raised the hackles of petroleum dealers. The petroleum dealers have questioned the quality of fuel that is purported to be bio-diesel.

Notably, the government had allowed direct sale of bio-diesel for mixing with high speed diesel from April 2019. This has led to a number of dealers selling fuel oil in the name of bio-diesel. Bio-diesel is a product made of agricultural and other non-petroleum products; while fuel oil is a refinery product used for running boats and small fishing vessels, apart from other industrial use.

